1-800-Flowers' Cheryl's Cookies brand and Frank's RedHot Sauce are teaming up to introduce an LTO Frank's RedHot Buttercream-Frosted Cookie. The new flavor is available now at Cheryls.com.

The products in the collection include:

Frank's Red Hot Buttercream Frosted Cookie Sampler - $14.99

Enjoy new limited-edition cookies that arrive in Cheryl's Cookies' signature bow gift box. Made with a red sugar cookie base featuring Frank's RedHot flavor, each cookie is topped with bright orange cream cheese-flavored frosting.

Frank’s RedHot Buttercream-Frosted Cookie Card - $8.99

Consumers can send a thoughtful card with a new creation. This limited-edition treat has a sugar cookie base with Frank's RedHot flavor and is topped with orange cream cheese-flavored frosting.

Frank’s RedHot Buttercream-Frosted Cookie Gift Tin - $39.99

Featuring Frank's RedHot flavor, these are made with a sugar cookie base and topped with orange cream cheese-flavored frosting. The cookies are individually wrapped and arrives in a blazin' Frank's RedHot gift tin.

Frank’s RedHot Cookie Flowers - $59.99

Featured in this arrangement are eight new limited-edition cookies made with Frank’s RedHot flavor and topped with cream cheese-flavored frosting. Also included are four red heart-shaped buttercream-frosted cookies made with Cheryl's Cookies' signature cutout dough recipe.

