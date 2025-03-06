Justin’s, purveyor of nut butters and USDA-certified organic chocolate treats, announced it is expanding its nutty lineup. The brand is launching USDA-certified organic chocolate treats with Justin’s Peanut Caramel Nougat Chocolate Candy Bars, made with simple ingredients.

“Adding to our new products launching this spring, our new Peanut Caramel Nougat Chocolate Candy Bars provide a swap to traditional chocolate candy bars and the rich, delicious taste that chocolate lovers crave," says Jenny Burns, senior director of brand equity at Justin’s.

The candy bars are USDA-certified organic and Non-GMO Project Verified, and will be available in two varieties, Dark Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat and Milk Chocolate Peanut Caramel Nougat. The bars will be offered in both 1.4-oz single-serve bars with an MSRP of $2.29-$2.49, and 4.2-oz multi-serve pouches with an MSRP of $6.49-$6.99, containing six individually-wrapped, fun-size bars. Justin’s Peanut Caramel Nougat Chocolate Candy Bars will begin to hit shelves this summer.

Rudi’s Sandos made with Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter

In addition, Justin’s has announced a partnership with Rudi’s Rocky Mountain Bakery for the launch of Sandos, a frozen pocket sandwich, featuring Justin’s Classic Peanut Butter. The new Sandos feature 11 g of protein per sandwich with less sugar than traditional jams or jellies. The product will begin to hit shelves in the freezer section this summer and will be available in a box of four pocket sandwiches with an MSRP of $7.99.

“We’re excited to expand into the frozen category through this partnership with Rudi’s to bring the simple joy of a ready-to-eat PB&J to new heights,” continues Burns. "Seeing our products in the freezer for the first time is a great milestone, and we look forward to continuing to explore opportunities with like-minded brands."

