Mars Wrigley International Travel Retail (MWITR) will be returning to the Summit of the Americas exhibition, March 8-11 in Miami, where it will showcase the latest addition to its product portfolio: the limited-edition M&M’s Summer USA Collection. The new range caters to the importance of souvenir shopping and gifting in travel retail, a category that continues to expand, with one in five travellers searching for the perfect gift. Visitors can visit MWITR at the Otis McAllister stand (booth 100).

The M&M’s Summer USA Collection embodies red, white and blue colored M&M’s and the packs feature USA-themed designs. As a limited edition, the M&M’s Summer USA Collection is available in Chocolate, Peanut, and Peanut Butter and is designed to stand out in strategic placements helping to attract shoppers and drive footfall in a fast paced airport environment.

“The Americas continues to be an important region for Mars Wrigley ITR and we are thrilled to showcase our new M&M’s USA Summer Collection in Miami,” says An de Volder, market director at MWITR. “With gifting playing an increasingly central role in travel retail, we believe this offer will resonate with a wide range of travelers, from those seeking a last-minute souvenir to those looking for a premium travel exclusive gift for friends or family.”

In addition to showcasing the new M&M’s Summer USA Collection, MWITR will also connect with industry partners to discuss its broader strategy for helping customers drive footfall and conversion in international travel retail. The company’s transaction zone strategy for instance has proven to increase sales by optimizing product placement, enhancing visibility and leveraging impulse behavior.

“Our mission is to create memorable experiences for travelers around the globe,” adds An de Volder. “By implementing innovative strategies and staying attuned to evolving consumer preferences, we continue to drive growth in the travel retail space. We look forward to sharing our insights and discussing opportunities with our valued retail partners at the Summit.”

MWITR will be represented at the Otis McAllister booth (100) with whom the company has enjoyed a successful, long-standing partnership for many years. Additionally, Lymarie Prudencio, the customer development manager for MWITR, will be present to discuss MWITR’s strategy for the future of international travel retail.

