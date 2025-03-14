Fazer introduces Solein-powered products in U.S.

The Finnish food experience company Fazer has introduced three new protein snacks powered by Solein, presenting them in the Future Food-Tech event in San Francisco. Based on the feedback received through the tasting, Fazer will develop the products further. Solar Foods estimates it will receive the regulatory novel food approval in the EU in 2026.

Under its Taste the Future concept, Fazer develops products to build a better future with sustainable ingredients and production methods. Fazer introduces three limited-edition Solein-powered products: Fazer Taste the Future Snack Bar with dark chocolate coating and hazelnuts, Fazer Taste the Future Oat Snack Drink Choco, and Fazer Taste the Future Protein Drink Banoffee. All three products are sources of protein. In addition to giving the products a protein boost, Solein complements the nutritional profile and adds iron and B12 to the animal-free products.

Early last year, Fazer launched the Taste the Future Snack Bar with hazelnut, dried strawberries, and crunchy oat puffs to consumers in Singapore, and the aim is to develop more Solein-powered products for a wider scale European launch in the upcoming years with a whole range of products.

"The products introduced by Fazer showcase how Solein excels as an ingredient in protein drinks and healthy snacking. Solein is now commercially available in Singapore and the United States, and we are on track on our estimation to receive the novel food approval in the EU in 2026. We can’t wait to see products made with Solein hit the shelves of stores and available for consumers all over the world," says Juan-Manuel Benitez-Garcia, chief commercial officer of Solar Foods.

"We are proud to bring the groundbreaking innovation Solein to market through our ‘Taste the Future’ range of snacks and drinks. At the Future Food-Tech event we offer delegates a unique opportunity to taste the products made with Solein. With feedback received through the tasting, we will develop the products further," says Heli Anttila, VP, new product development at Fazer Confectionery.

Entering a new era of protein with Solein

Solar Foods has started the commercialization of Solein in the U.S., focusing first on the Health & Performance nutrition market. In addition to Fazer’s protein snacks and drinks, the pioneering Italian food innovator KelpEat recently introduced their Solein-powered high-protein snacks, aiming to launch the product to consumers in the US market. Solar Foods is also developing its own product concepts to demonstrate Solein’s capabilities in consumer products. The first concept, Solein Protein Bites, showcases Solein’s functionality in a protein snack.

"These products showcase how extremely versatile and functional Solein is as an ingredient, offering endless possibilities for the food industry to replace traditional animal- and plant-based proteins. By adjusting the amount of Solein and other ingredients, it’s easy to develop products to suit different consumer needs and preferences," Benitez-Garcia says.

