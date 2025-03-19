Goetze's Candy Company celebrates 130 years

Goetze’s Candy Company, Inc., a sixth-generation, family-owned confectionary company based in Baltimore, is celebrating its 130th anniversary on April 5, on National Caramel Day. Since its founding in 1895, Goetze’s has been known for its caramel treats, Cow Tales, and Caramel Creams. Goetze’s continues to be known for its commitment to quality, tradition, and sweetness, the company says.

To mark this milestone, the company is releasing limited-edition 130th anniversary packaging for Caramel Creams later this year. It is celebrating National Caramel Day with a giveaway on social media, where it will send 130 Caramel Creams to five lucky patrons. To enter, followers can share their favorite memories and experiences with Goetze’s using the hashtag #Goetze130. In addition, Goetze’s launched two special-edition Cow Tales packs earlier this year, Bake Shoppe and Sweet Shoppe, which pay tribute to the old-school candy "shoppes."

“As we ring in our 130th year, we are honored to continue the legacy of Goetze’s Candy Co. as a proud family-owned and Baltimore-based candy company,” says Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze's Candy Co., Inc. “We’re honored to maintain the family tradition with the same timeless flavors from more than a century ago, while also continuously innovating and bringing in new exciting flavors. We’re grateful for our dedicated team and beloved customers, whose continued support makes every day a little bit sweeter.”

Founded in 1895 in Baltimore, MD, as the Baltimore Chewing Gum Company, Goetze’s originally produced chewing gum. However, when the ingredients for gum, such as chicle, experienced a shortage during World War I, the company evolved into crafting its nut-free caramel-based treats. Caramel Creams was introduced in 1918, followed by Cow Tales in 1984. Today, Goetze’s continues to uphold its longstanding family tradition, using its same recipe. At the same time, the company remains committed to innovation and expanding its product offerings to meet the tastes and preferences of today’s consumers.

Made with real milk and a unique wheat-based formula, Goetze’s treats offer a reportedly chewy texture with a cream center. Nut-free and trans-fat-free, Cow Tales are available in Caramel, Strawberry Smoothie, Caramel Brownie, Caramel Apple, and Honey Bun flavors, while Caramel Creams are available in the original Caramel and Brownie flavors.

