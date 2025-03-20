Amano Enzyme USA adds to technical sales team

Amano Enzyme USA Co. Ltd., a manufacturer with more than 75 years of experience producing unique enzymes, recently expanded the technical sales team with the addition of Jose Sanchez. As technical service representative, Sanchez will provide technical sales support for the company’s enzyme-based ingredient solutions, including fats for the confectionery industry.

“I am pleased to introduce Jose Sanchez as our new technical service representative,” says Viet Ha, technical sales manager. “His addition further strengthens our ability to provide exceptional technical service and support for our customers. He will utilize his industry experience, education and Spanish fluency to further enrich our sales efforts, customer relationships, and the development of new opportunities as we work to expand Amano Enzyme’s market presence within Latin America.”

As technical service representative, Sanchez will help customers create new and re-imagined products through the use of Amano’s tailored enzyme solutions for applications such as plant-based dairy, flavors, and protein modification. He joins Amano Enzyme from AbbVie where he served as a chemist and gained experience as a laboratory technician at One Health Labs. He earned degrees in Biological Sciences from the University of Chicago.

