Michael Cornelis, vice president of international sales for American Pan, a division of Bundy Baking Solutions, recently announced the promotion of Mariana Haddad to technical sales director for American Pan.

Mariana has been with the company since 2013 and has held several key sales positions including inside sales coordinator, inside sales manager, and regional sales manager. Mariana is based at American Pan Cainco in Bauru, Brazil.

“Mariana is extremely deserving of this promotion,” states Michael Cornelis. “Her knowledge and expertise are astounding, and she is an incredible asset to both our team and the baking industry as a whole. I know she will continue to do an outstanding job as the new technical sales director.”

American Pan Cainco was established in 2014 through a partnership with American Pan and Cainco Equipment Ltd. American Pan Cainco provides custom, industrial-sized bakeware and coatings to the South American region.

Bundy Baking Solutions, headquartered in Urbana, Ohio, USA, is a trusted supplier of essential equipment, bakeware, coatings, and services to bakers around the world. The family-owned group of companies includes American Pan, Chicago Metallic, Pan Glo, Runex, and Synova.







