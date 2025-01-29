By Andrew Reitman, Nassau Candy

There is more pressure than ever before for foodservice establishments to identify ways to create memorable guest experiences. Every aspect of a vacation is shared on social media, from meals, to snacks, to drinks, to room amenities. Corporate and campus dining is more than a place to get a sandwich, but rather a bragged about benefit. Transforming resorts, restaurants and corporate dining to a destination could be as simple as looking to your candy and snack assortment.

Foodservice has enhanced meal options, bringing in exotic foods from across the globe. But only recently have they really looked to their candy and snack assortment at retail. By elevating their snack assortment, foodservice sites can help generate lasting impressions and sales by creating a wow factor.

This isn’t a matter of completely re-vamping entire food assortments and menus. It’s more about considering how appropriate pairing and placement of certain snacks can help create an immersive experience. Here are some ways to create a big impact—and sales—with candy and snacks.

Pairing snacks with global food stations and quick service

Across the board a big ask from customers is adventurous, global flavors. Gone are the days of simple deli stations. Customers want high-quality dining (think the Whole Foods experience) at the job, at school too—even from their Grab & Go spots on resorts.

Two areas’ flavors that are very popular now are Asia and Mexico.

For some time, we have seen sushi stations/quick service as a highlight of many dining programs. An easy way to give this area a refresh and create upsells is to incorporate Japanese candy and beverages to pair with the sushi.

Japanese candies offer unique textures and exotic flavors, helping add some excitement. There’s Konpeito Star Candy, for example, with an extra crisp crunch and star shape. Or the bright citrus yuzu flavor found in a variety of candies and Japanese sparkling beverages.

Some Japanese candy and beverages are interactive too, creating easy social media moments. Take Ramune soda for example. Each bottle comes with a marble stopper that’s pushed in for a signature clink. There’s also peelable gummies with their thin strips that can be torn off.

Sometimes adding candy and snacks can bring new eyes to some of the more classic food stations. Take Mexican candy: it’s currently a top trend on social media channels like TikTok, loved for its blend of fruit flavors with tangy tamarind, bold and spicy chili, as well as Chamoy. This has the potential to generate excitement, particularly for mainstays like a taco bar or a burrito station.

The fun thing about international candies is there isn’t that much clever merchandising required to add excitement. Here it’s more about proximity and placement since many international candies have bold graphics that will attract attention.

Coffee Bar: Perk them up with single-serve items

Another area ripe for upsell opportunities are coffee bars/stations.

Visits to the coffee station are about a recharge from that morning/afternoon slump. Many coffee bars are self-serve, but you can create a coffee-house like experience by offering premium single-serve chocolates and other snacks.

Over the last few years there has been a shift in customers wanting little permissible everyday indulgences. Instead of completely cutting indulgent chocolates and snacks out of their diets, consumers are looking for balance with portion-sized chocolates and candy. This has led to a rise in single-serve confection options so they can treat themselves.

That’s why single-serve chocolates are a great upsell option for coffee stations. Not only does chocolate go great with coffee, but the smaller portions are more a portable snack, as coffee is normally something enjoyed on the go. Here it’s all about chocolate classics, like chocolate covered pretzels, salted caramels, and chocolate covered graham crackers.

While coffee might be a Grab & Go, you can still create an elevated experience for customers through effective merchandising. By simply placing the single-serve chocolate in baskets or tubs, it helps to add some perceived value that will have customers picking the items up.

Also, consider adding alternatives to coffee for their caffeine fix like protein bars with caffeine.

Offer a spa-like experience with premium wellness items

The trend of little indulgences might be taking off, but better-for-you foods and snacks are still in top demand. This is one category where grouping like foods can create major impact.

Consider creating a wellness oasis—an area where all the foods and snacks containing the latest trending claims are grouped in one place. This is where you can have your low-sugar, minimally processed, sustainable and allergen-friendly items.

A trending texture for 2025 is crunch, so nut and seed mixes are a great option for your wellness assortment. Traditionally, nuts are minimally processed to let their rich flavors shine through, fitting the demand for minimally processed foods. Nuts also have a reputation as a healthy food item. So, if there’s a large assortment, consumers will instantly associate with better-for-you without the need for much signage.

If you do look to add nuts to your wellness oasis, try to stick to dry roasted nuts. Dry roasting means the nuts are cooked without added oil, helping to keep the calorie and saturated fat count down.

Creating moments with exclusive branded items, year-round and seasonally

Sometimes it’s not the merchandising that creates an immersive experience—it’s the exclusivity and branding. Private-label branded candy and snacks are a great way to position properties as a destination while potentially spurring repeat business.

If customers think that the resort or dining place is the only destination for a certain snack, it might tip the scales for repeat bookings.

Private label mint tins with the business’ branding are an easy entryway into a private label snack program while also being a versatile option. These can be sold as a souvenir at the gift shop, given out as a part of a loyalty program, or even as a little perk during breakout sessions at corporate meetings or conferences at resorts.

The mints space is getting innovative with flavor. So, there is an opportunity to pick a signature flavor that would make the business a standout.

Another way to add to the exclusivity is with seasonal private label items. There’s always an urgency to purchase around seasonal items as they’re only around for a short time. Consider adding signature seasonal packaged items like peppermint bark or foiled chocolate presents to holiday brunches and in property gift shops.

Cocktails, baked goods adorned with candy

In the age of social media, exceptional flavors mean nothing without a dramatic presentation. That is where candy garnishes for cocktails and other dessert items can help create a memorable moment with minimal effort.

A giant gummy shark in a tropical cocktail at a seaside resort will have visitors pulling out their phones to snap a picture. Gummy brains or pressed candy in Halloween shapes topping a signature fall cocktail helps create fun and make the business stand out. It can also be as simple as rimming cocktail glasses with popping candy for select cocktails.

When selecting candy to add to your beverage or dessert program, consider the trends. Espresso martinis are very popular at the moment, so an espresso martini adorned with chocolate covered espresso beans creates a premium experience customers will pay more for.

Draw cues from candies playing well on social media and consider adding to your food program. Like freeze dried candies adorning a cupcake or adding Chamoy coated gummies to a margarita.

Self-serve stations let guests be part of the experience

Self-serve candy stores have been around for a long time. But more and more resorts are adding smaller-scale self-serve candy areas as an on-site activity.

For a truly unique experience, go beyond the candy to self-serve trail mix stations. Resorts and campuses are often filled with active outdoor activities, having visitors looking for fueling snacks. Trail mix stations bridge both worlds, offering a better-for-you option with nuts and fruit, while also leaving the door open for fun, indulgent mix-ins like gummies, candy buttons, and chocolate covered nuts.

Create a tiered program with premium items like chocolate-covered gummy bears going for a higher price

Snacks and candy items have always been primed for upselling. But in today’s foodservice industry, candy and snacks are more important than ever to enhance the guest experience. With careful selection and pairing along with food offerings, visitors can be kept immersed in exotic flavors and exclusive feelings from start to finish, while generating more sales.

Andrew Reitman is executive vice president, national brand confections for Nassau Candy, a leading importer, distributor and manufacturer of specialty and private label confections.

