Chocolove returns Chocolate Easter Eggs to shelves

Chocolove, the 30-year-old Boulder, CO confectionery brand, is announcing the return of its bite-sized, filled chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Crafted with premium ingredients, the limited-edition Egg-Shaped Bites are available in four flavors: Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow. This is the only time of year consumers can enjoy Chocolove's marshmallow filling in Belgian milk chocolate.

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa and Non GMO Project Verified and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced in a way that supports a better future for cocoa farmers and their families.

Chocolove eggs are available nationwide for a limited time at Kroger, Albertson's, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Wegman's, Stop & Shop, Natural Grocers, New Seasons Market, Raley's Supermarket, Chocolove.com, Amazon, and other stores.

Consumers can also check out Chocolove's gourmet Easter Truffle Assortment, handcrafted by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters packaged in a lime green Easter egg-shaped box. Available exclusively at Chocolove.com, the assortment includes a mix of 10 indulgent Easter-themed shapes and flavors, including:

Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate

Lemon Ganache & Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate

Salted Caramel & Marshmallow in Milk Chocolate

Lychee, Apricot & Passion Fruit Gelees in Ruby Chocolate

Caramel Ganache in Dark Chocolate

Related: Chocolove debuts new flavors at Expo West