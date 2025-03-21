Candy IndustryCandy ProductsNew Candy ProductsChocolate Products

Chocolove returns Chocolate Easter Eggs to shelves

An gourmet gift box is also available from the candy brand.

By Candy Industry Staff
Chocolove returns Chocolate Easter Eggs to shelves

Courtesy of Chocolove

March 21, 2025

Chocolove, the 30-year-old Boulder, CO confectionery brand, is announcing the return of its bite-sized, filled chocolate eggs to retail stores in time for Easter. Crafted with premium ingredients, the limited-edition Egg-Shaped Bites are available in four flavors: Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Almond Butter, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Milk Chocolate Marshmallow. This is the only time of year consumers can enjoy Chocolove's marshmallow filling in Belgian milk chocolate.

Each bite-sized egg is made with traceable cocoa and Non GMO Project Verified and Rainforest Alliance Certified, which means the chocolate is sourced in a way that supports a better future for cocoa farmers and their families.

Chocolove eggs are available nationwide for a limited time at Kroger, Albertson's, Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts, Wegman's, Stop & Shop, Natural Grocers, New Seasons Market, Raley's Supermarket, Chocolove.com, Amazon, and other stores.

Consumers can also check out Chocolove's gourmet Easter Truffle Assortment, handcrafted by Master Chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters packaged in a lime green Easter egg-shaped box. Available exclusively at Chocolove.com, the assortment includes a mix of 10 indulgent Easter-themed shapes and flavors, including:

  • Coconut Ganache in White Chocolate
  • Lemon Ganache & Orange Gelee in Ruby Chocolate
  • Salted Caramel & Marshmallow in Milk Chocolate
  • Lychee, Apricot & Passion Fruit Gelees in Ruby Chocolate
  • Caramel Ganache in Dark Chocolate

Related: Chocolove debuts new flavors at Expo West

KEYWORDS: Chocolove Easter easter candy Easter chocolate

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Directories

  • Kimmie Candy Co./GoodDay Chocolate

    Kimmie Candy/GoodDay Chocolate, made in America, has quality confections, candy with protein and supplements, non-GMO, peanut-free, gluten-free, chocolate-panned candies. The factory is SQF level ll, Kosher. We do contract and private label production and packaging.

  • TR Toppers Inc.

    TR Toppers is your one-stop source for dessert inclusions and topping needs: Supplying the Industry since 1991 with chopped pieces of brand-name and generic candy and cookies for adding decadence to ice cream, frozen yogurt or bakery desserts. Available in 50 # bulk to single 1 ounce packets. Easy MOQ, coast to coast delivery + foodservice distributors.

  • Albanese Confectionery Group

    The leading manufacturer of the World’s Best Gummies & Chocolates in attention grabbing packaging and bulk format. The gummi with the A on the tummy™ offers a variety of assortments including sour, sugar free, natural flavors, and colors from real fruits & vegetables. Made in the USA!

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!