Texas-born chocolatier Delysia Chocolatier is again offering its Valentine's Day LTO collections this year.

Delysia and its founder and head chocolatier Nicole Patel are well-known for the flavor pairings incorporated in each meticulously handcrafted truffle, the brand says. 

The collections include:

  • Goddess of Love truffle collection, 16-pc (SRP: $59.95). The collection is inspired by the elegance of Aphrodite. This limited-edition 16-pc set features indulgent flavors like Raspberry Rose Hibiscus, Pomegranate Strawberry, and Almond Honey Fig, each symbolizing passion, adoration, and unity.
  • Sensual Ruby collection chocolate truffles, 9-pc ($35.95). Featuring flavors like Truffled Honey Ginger, Chipotle Orange, and Merlot Cherries & Cream, these naturally pink ruby chocolate truffles are crafted to stimulate the senses and spark desire for both men and women, the brand says.
  • Sweetheart collection chocolate truffles, 9-pc ($28.95). A harmonious trio of Delysia Chocolatier’s most popular chocolate truffles,  featuring Raspberry, Champagne, and Dark Chocolate flavors.
  • Lovers collection chocolate truffles, 9-pc ($28.95). The truffles feature fragrant Rose Petal, Red Velvet, and Strawberry Brut flavors.

