Chocolove, the Boulder, CO-based chocolate purveyor, debuted three new nut and sea salt bar flavors at Natural Products Expo West this week.

With growing demand for products that deliver on both taste and nutritional value, as well as increased interest in ingredients like pistachios and pecans, the on-trend flavors are sustainable, indulgent, and rich in texture, all key elements sought out by today's consumer, the company says.

The new bars, which combine sweet, salty, and savory, were developed through a collaboration between Chocolove Founder Timothy Moley and the company's European-trained Master Chocolatier, Patrick Peeters.

"The nuts for each of these bars were thoughtfully sourced, selected, and prepared to perfectly complement and balance our smooth and delicious chocolate," says Peeters. "The combination of ingredients, including sea salt, results in a unique eating experience in terms of both texture and taste."

The three new bars include:

Milk Chocolate with Pistachios and Sea Salt : A balance of rich, creamy milk chocolate paired with the delicate crunch of roasted pistachios and a hint of sea salt, complete with antioxidants, healthy fats and fiber.

: A balance of rich, creamy milk chocolate paired with the delicate crunch of roasted pistachios and a hint of sea salt, complete with antioxidants, healthy fats and fiber. Milk Chocolate with Pecans, Cookies, and Sea Salt: A blend of velvety milk chocolate and crumbles of cookies, enhanced by the crunchy richness of pecans.

A blend of velvety milk chocolate and crumbles of cookies, enhanced by the crunchy richness of pecans. Dark Chocolate with Walnuts and Sea Salt: Dark chocolate harmonizes with the earthy crunch of walnuts and the touch of sea salt delivers an elevated taste, as well as omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants.

For a limited time, the new nut bar flavors will be available online at Chocolove.com and Amazon.com in a special six-pack assortment box, with two of each variety, ideal for sampling and gifting. The bars will launch in retail stores nationwide later this year.

NEXTY Awards

Chocolove is also celebrating its selection as a finalist in the 2025 NEXTY Awards at Expo West in the packaging category for its new lightweight, fiber-based, and OPET film packaging that recently replaced all plastic-based film previously used for its mini bars, including Strong Dark Chocolate Almonds & Sea Salt, as well as its filled cups. Chocolove is the first company in the U.S. to utilize Fibrecote for packaging, which offers increased recyclability, reduces waste, and is less energy-intensive than plastic.

