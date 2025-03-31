Barry Callebaut announces U.S. government relations lead

Barry Callebaut has announced the appointment of Dan Shorts as head of government affairs, USA.

Shorts will lead Barry Callebaut's U.S. government affairs strategy, working closely with policymakers, industry coalitions, and regulatory bodies to advocate for policies that support both the company and the broader confectionery industry. With extensive experience in legislative affairs, coalition building, and regulatory strategy, his leadership will be crucial in advancing the company's advocacy efforts and enhancing its presence in the industry. Shorts joins Barry Callebaut from the National Confectioners Association (NCA), where he served as VP of government affairs.

"I’m thrilled to join Barry Callebaut at such a pivotal time in its transformation. Chocolate touches lives around the world, and I’m proud to help strengthen the connection between our business, our customers, and the public sector. I look forward to working with policymakers and stakeholders to support sustainable growth, food innovation, and a resilient supply chain in North America," says Shorts.

