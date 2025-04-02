Magno Chocolates launches edible Easter Painting Kit

Magno Chocolates’ Painting Kit – Easter Edition aims to turn holiday treats into a creative family activity. The chocolate Easter eggs are available to paint and then eat.

Consumers can paint and decorate six jewel-like mini chocolate eggs made with 100% traceable, single-origin, award-winning Colombian cacao. Each egg is filled with chef-crafted flavors like caramelized macadamias, cookie dough, and creamy caramel. The kit includes edible cocoa butter paints plus gold dust for a hands-on treat and two paintbrushes, and retails for $48.00. It can be purchased here.

"As a new mom, I have found so much joy in spending moments with my baby where we get to play, create, and share something sweet together. These Easter eggs were inspired by that feeling, I wanted to create an experience that families could enjoy hands-on, while still staying true to Magno’s values of using clean, all-natural ingredients and the finest Colombian cacao. It’s a fun, meaningful way to make memories, and a treat you can feel good about giving your kids," says Nataly Nicholls, founder of Magno Chocolates.

