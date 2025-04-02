Candy IndustryCandy ProductsNew Candy ProductsChocolate Products

Magno Chocolates launches edible Easter Painting Kit

Each egg is filled with flavors like caramelized macadamias and cookie dough.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Magno Chocolates

April 2, 2025

Magno Chocolates’ Painting Kit – Easter Edition aims to turn holiday treats into a creative family activity. The chocolate Easter eggs are available to paint and then eat.

Consumers can paint and decorate six jewel-like mini chocolate eggs made with 100% traceable, single-origin, award-winning Colombian cacao. Each egg is filled with chef-crafted flavors like caramelized macadamias, cookie dough, and creamy caramel. The kit includes edible cocoa butter paints plus gold dust for a hands-on treat and two paintbrushes, and retails for $48.00. It can be purchased here.

"As a new mom, I have found so much joy in spending moments with my baby where we get to play, create, and share something sweet together. These Easter eggs were inspired by that feeling, I wanted to create an experience that families could enjoy hands-on, while still staying true to Magno’s values of using clean, all-natural ingredients and the finest Colombian cacao. It’s a fun, meaningful way to make memories, and a treat you can feel good about giving your kids," says Nataly Nicholls, founder of Magno Chocolates.

