Magno Chocolates debuts Chocolate & Coffee tasting kit

The treat pairs 24K gold leaf bonbons with small-batch coffee.

By Candy Industry Staff
Courtesy of Magno Chocolates

April 16, 2025

Magno Chocolates, founded by mom-turned-entrepreneur Nataly Nicholls, has released a new premium Chocolate & Coffee tasting kit. The kit features hand-painted bonbons with 24K gold leaf, crafted from award-winning Colombian cacao and paired with small-batch coffee, and retails for $87.00.

A celebration of Colombian craftsmanship, this curated tasting set pairs Magno Chocolates' bonbons with a serving of Café Quindío’s family-owned coffee, which has been praised for its natural sweetness, floral notes, and balanced acidity. Each bonbon is made from ethically sourced single-origin cacao and filled with rare local ingredients like gulupa (passion fruit), corozo berries, caramelized vanilla, and highland honey.

As a women-founded business, Magno Chocolates reportedly prioritizes gender equity, fair wages, and team well-being. The company fosters a supportive environment and drive positive change through initiatives like "The Chocolate Dream," which aids Colombian cocoa farmers and promotes eco-friendly practices.

