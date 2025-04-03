Alland & Robert appoints deputy general manager

Alland & Robert, purveyor of natural gums, including acacia, announced that after nearly six years in the human resources and development department, Anne-Sophie Alland has been appointed deputy general manager of the company.

Anne-Sophie Alland will strengthen her support with her brother Charles Alland, CEO. At the same time, she will continue to manage the organization's human resources.

"It is with great pride and deep commitment that I take on my duties as deputy general manager of Alland & Robert today. Faithful to the family values and expertise that have made our company strong for more than 140 years, I am excited to continue to contribute to its development. Our commitments to innovation, sustainability, and quality will remain at the heart of our strategy, In order to better meet the expectations of our customers and partners," says Anne-Sophie Alland.

"I am delighted that Anne-Sophie is taking on this new role of deputy general manager. Her strategic expertise, her transversal vision and her involvement in Alland & Robert are valuable assets to support our growth and strengthen our leading position in the natural exudate market. Together, we will continue to develop the company by remaining faithful to our values of innovation, quality, and responsibility," says Charles Alland.

Anne-Sophie worked for more than five years at Hermès before joining the family business in 2018. She has degrees from the ESCP Business School and the University of Exeter.

