PMMI Foundation, FIRST partner to advance STEM education

The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has announced its official Alliance Partnership with For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST). This partnership marks a significant step in PMMI Foundation’s ongoing commitment to developing the future manufacturing workforce by supporting hands-on STEM education and robotics competitions.

As a long-time supporter of FIRST, the PMMI Foundation was invited to join this partnership due to its substantial contributions through the PMMI U Skills Fund. In 2024 alone, the PMMI Foundation provided nearly $300,000 in funding to support FIRST Robotics Competition teams, empowering students to gain real-world experience in automation, engineering, and problem-solving.

“Our partnership with FIRST aligns perfectly with PMMI’s mission to build a strong pipeline of skilled workers for the packaging and processing industry,” says Kate Fiorianti, director, workforce development, PMMI. “Through our continued investment, we are providing students with the tools, resources, and mentorship they need to explore careers in robotics, engineering, and manufacturing.”

As part of this partnership, PMMI Foundation representatives will attend two regional competitions and the FIRST Championship in Houston in 2025, engaging with students, mentors, and industry leaders to further strengthen the connection between robotics and the packaging industry.

FIRST Robotics Competition challenges students to design, build, and program industrial-size robots to perform complex tasks in a competitive setting. These experiences not only enhance technical skills but also foster teamwork, critical thinking, and leadership — essential skills for careers in modern manufacturing.

By becoming an Alliance Partner, the PMMI Foundation is reaffirming its dedication to inspiring the next generation of innovators and ensuring a robust, skilled workforce for the future.

For more information about PMMI Foundation’s workforce development initiatives, visit pmmifoundation.org.

