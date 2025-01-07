The PMMI Foundation, the charitable arm of PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has announced the evolution of its long-time relationship, Nuts, Bolts, & Thingamajigs (NBT), into SparkForce, The FMA Foundation, effective January 1. This transformation marks a renewed dedication to igniting interest in manufacturing careers in young minds while embracing the innovation and advanced technologies shaping the industry.

Since 2021, the PMMI Foundation and NBT have joined forces to support summer manufacturing camps across the U.S. In 2024, the PMMI Foundation supported 35 camps, providing 479 students with hands-on experiences designed to engage and ignite interest in exciting careers within the industry. These camps help dispel outdated stereotypes that manufacturing is dirty, dangerous, or lacking a future, and showcase its dynamic, innovative, and rewarding nature. Now, as SparkForce, The FMA Foundation, begins its next chapter, the shared mission remains the same––sparking a passion for manufacturing and cultivating the next-generation workforce.

“SparkForce reflects the energy and potential within today’s manufacturing industry, which is much more than nuts and bolts—it’s advanced, cutting-edge technology,” says Ed Dernulc, foundation director. “With SparkForce, we’re intensifying our efforts to inspire, educate, and prepare tomorrow’s workforce, and we’re excited to accomplish this mission in relationship for the fifth year with the PMMI Foundation.”

“The PMMI Foundation and SparkForce will continue to champion initiatives that expose students to real-world manufacturing, instill confidence, and equip them with the skills needed for success,” says Stephan Girard, senior director, workforce development, PMMI, and SparkForce board member. “This shared commitment ensures the relationship remains a cornerstone in shaping the future of our industry.”

For more information about the PMMI Foundation, visit pmmifoundation.org. To learn more about SparkForce, The FMA Foundation, visit fmamfg.org/foundation.

