Trü Frü, tarte cosmetics debut LTO ‘Tarte’ Cherries collab

Trü Frü and tarte cosmetics are teaming up on an indulgent, limited-edition sweet treat inspired by tarte's new maracuja juicy lip cherry crush collection. Trü Frü x tarte Cherry is a better-for-you snack made with flash-frozen "tarte" cherries, coated in premium dark and white chocolate. The "Cherry Girl Aesthetic" is poised to be the biggest trend of the season, infiltrating wardrobes, cosmetic cases, and taste buds everywhere this spring.

tarte and Trü Frü have come together to combine the brand's shared values of nature and innovation in this "tarte" flavor mashup, bringing the "cherry-coded" trend to life.

"2025 is officially cherry coded, and we're so excited to celebrate it with our first-ever food collaboration—because the intersection of food and beauty is just too delicious to ignore," says Maureen Kelly, founder and CEO of tarte cosmetics. "We infused our best-selling maracuja juicy lip formulas with a limited-edition cherry scent, shade and package for the first time ever—because your lips deserve to look and smell as good as they feel. Partnering with Trü Frü was a no-brainer: juicy, indulgent, and good-for-you ingredients- what more could you want!"

"At Trü Frü, we believe fruit and chocolate are 'better together' by creating those small everyday moments of happiness we all deserve," says Harvey Millar, CEO of Trü Frü. "One of our best kept secrets is our Frozen Cherry, and with cherries having such a major moment in pop culture, we thought.. what could be 'better together' than teaming up with our friends at tarte cosmetics to collaborate on something bold, tarte and fun!"

This partnership marks tarte's first-ever food collaboration and Trü Frü's debut brand collaboration.

Trü Frü x tarte Cherry launches alongside tarte cosmetics' limited-edition maracuja juicy lip cherry crush collection, featuring a new shade, flavor, and limited-edition cap design—serving as the inspiration for the sweet treat mashup. Consumers can purchase the Trü Frü x tarte Cherry Bundle starting April 11 at TruFru.com and tarte.com while supplies last, and at Target starting May 4. For more information, click here.

