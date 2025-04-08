Jet-Puffed offers Easter egg dyeing alternative

Marshmallow brand Jet-Puffed, from Kraft Heinz, is coming to the rescue of families everywhere with an all-in-one solution: limited-edition Dip & Decorate Marshmallows.

Since December alone, egg prices have risen approximately 40%, with prices expected to spike even further by the end of the year. Even more challenging, millions of people are struggling to even find eggs in the grocery store. With Easter fast approaching, parents are actively turning to social media and the internet to search for creative and budget-friendly alternatives to keep the time-honored tradition alive without breaking the bank.

A twist on egg decorating, this first-of-its-kind kit features everything needed to design Easter masterpieces for just $1.99, approximately the average price of a dozen jumbo eggs in early 2022 (before egg prices began to rise). The Jet-Puffed Dip & Decorate Marshmallow kit is available at Walmart.com while supplies last. Jet-Puffed Jumbo Marshmallows are four times the size of regular marshmallows, and at about 2”x2”, they are nearly the same size as jumbo eggs. Thanks to Jet-Puffed’s signature puffing technology, marshmallows hold their shape while easily soaking up bright, vibrant colors.

The kit includes:

Six varieties of rainbow food colorings

Bright, fine point decorating pens and drizzles for custom designs

Miniature tongs that make it easy for the whole family to participate in the decorating

24-oz bag of Jet-Puffed Jumbo Extra Large Marshmallows

