Ethel M debuts 24-piece truffles collection

The treat is now available in-store and online at the brand's website.

By Candy Industry Staff
April 8, 2025

This Mother’s Day, Mars' Ethel M Chocolates brand is offering a sweet way to show appreciation to all moms and mother figures with the launch of its new 24-piece truffles collection.

The selection of American luxury chocolates includes gourmet ganache pieces infused with premium ingredients such as 100% Kona espresso, desert honey, cinnamon pecan, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate.  

Ethel M also offers custom chocolate box year-round, tailored by customers to include her favorite flavors for her special day. 

The 24-piece Truffles Collection, custom chocolate box, and more treats are now available in-store and online at EthelM.com

“Ethel M Chocolates has a rich history of creating the perfect gifts for every occasion, and Mother’s Day is no exception,” says Lisa Vannerson, PR director of Ethel M Chocolates. “Our new 24-piece Truffles Collection is an exquisite collection of small-batch chocolate gems, designed to delight and bring a smile to every mom’s face.”

Mars is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.

