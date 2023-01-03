Candy Industry has announced the winners of its 2022 Holiday Candy Products Poll.

Divided into four categories—Gifting Chocolate, Non-Gifting Chocolate, Non-Chocolate, and Snacks—we asked our readers to decide which products previously featured on the site represented the best of the best for the holiday season. Voting on the products closed Dec. 31, 2022.

The winners include:

Gifting Chocolate

Purdy's Salted Caramels

Purdy's Salted Caramels are crafted from its original 1907 caramel recipe and garnished with flaked polar sea salt.





Non-Gifting Chocolate

Hershey's holiday products

The brand's holiday lineup included returning classics like Hershey's Kisses chocolates and Reese's Peanut Butter Trees, as well as new Hot Chocolate Bombs.





Non-Chocolate

Amos 4D Christmas House

Amos's Christmas gift box series included two different editions: a Christmas tree and Christmas house, which both include stackable 4D gummy blocks and decorative candies.





Snacks

Brr the Snowman Cake

Baskin-Robbins' seasonal cake includes an icing carrot nose, as well as tree branch arms, festive buttons, and a smile all made of fudge. The frosty offering is customizable with guests' favorite cake and ice cream flavor in a 6” Round or 9” Round size.



Candy Industry extends its congratulations to the winners!

