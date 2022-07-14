Mondelēz Foodservice has announced the winners of the 2022 Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces Recipe Contest presented by Chef’s Roll. Contest participants included U.S.-based working chefs, professional cooks, and restaurant operators who submitted an original recipe incorporating Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces. Recipes were judged on originality (40%), image appeal (20%), and the creative use of Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces as an ingredient (40%).

The winners are:

Grand Prize Winner: Rachel Bossett, pastry chef, Dirt Candy

Milk & Cookies Snack Bar made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces

A small snack bar with layers of Salted Cookie Butter Caramel made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, Milk Ganache, and Praline made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces and coated in dark chocolate.

Runner-Up: Arely Chavez, pastry chef, Born & Raised

Baked Alaska with Rum Flambé made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces

Tart shell made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, filled with Buttermilk Ice Cream made with Salted Caramel and Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, topped with Italian Meringue, and flambéed with rum.

Runner-Up: Gabriel Maysonet, owner & chocolatier at K K Ô Chocolate

Cookies & Milk Petit Gâteau made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces

A layered Gâteau of White Chocolate Mousse made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, Vanilla Bean Cake, Cookie Butter made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, and Croquant made with Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces, coated in a dark chocolate mirror glaze and topped with Ice Cream made Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces.

This year, the Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces Recipe Contest included a social media sweepstakes, giving chefs the opportunity to win more than $6,500, including cash and prizes. The grand prize winner received $2,500 cash, plus a Polyscience Control Freak induction cooktop, a semi-custom blade from Meglio Knives, and a Chef’s Roll Apparel Knife Roll, and will have the opportunity to be featured in an original video which will be promoted on social media. The runner-up winners will each receive $1,500 cash, a semi-custom blade from Meglio Knives, and a Chef’s Roll Apparel Knife Roll. For more information on the contest winners, visit the Chef’s Roll website here or check out #2022ChunkyCHIPSAHOYContest on Instagram to view all of the entries.

“We were truly impressed with the level of creativity and expertise demonstrated in this recipe contest. The winning recipes really showcased the flavor and texture of Chunky CHIPS AHOY! Cookie Pieces in a variety of ways and helped the CHIPS AHOY! Cookie stand out in the final dessert,” said Justine Chapin, manager, foodservice marketing. “We want to thank everyone who submitted a recipe. It’s a proud moment when we can see our products inspire delicious and innovative applications.”