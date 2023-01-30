Chocolate is a given for Valentine’s Day, but the gourmet chocolate brand Tony’s Chocolonely is releasing its highly-anticipated partnership with Ben & Jerry’s for a Chocolate Ice Cream Love-A-Fair.

This new collaboration hits shelves on January 31 just in time for Valentine’s Day and features a new limited-edition chocolate bar and ice cream flavors to celebrate Ben & Jerry's impact-driven commitment to Tony’s Open Chain initiative. Bar flavors include Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake, and the ice cream flavor is Tony's-inspired Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt.

The new products can be found online at Tony’s Chocoshop and at Albertsons.