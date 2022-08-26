Company: AGCO Corp.

Website: agcocorp.com

Introduced: August 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.00

Product Snapshot: AGCO Corporation, a company in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, and country music superstar Luke Bryan have introduced Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn, a limited-edition packaged snack made with the help of farmer friends from Merritt Pop Co.

When he isn’t performing sold-out concert tours, recording chart-topping anthems, or judging the longest-running music talent show on television, Luke Bryan can be found in the cab of his Fendt 724 Vario tractor on his Tennessee farm. As the summer winds down and autumn harvest nears, Fendt and Bryan are teaming up to collaborate.

Available in Bold Butter and Chart Toppin' Churro flavors, Boldly Grown Popcorn will be available for sale exclusively on BoldlyGrownGoods.com for $5.00 per bag (plus shipping) while supplies last.

“I’ve sung about farming my entire career, so having the chance to work with Fendt to grow my favorite snack for my fans is pretty special,” Bryan said.

Once the limited supply of Boldly Grown Popcorn sells out, Fendt will donate $25,000 to the National FFA Organization, the premier youth organization that prepares members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.

“AGCO’s relationship with Luke Bryan and his Farm Tour really highlights the passion we share for putting farmers first,” said Eric Hansotia, AGCO chairman, president, and CEO. “AGCO is a strong supporter of FFA’s educational mission, and many of our employees – including myself – grew up in the organization. This is a fun opportunity for AGCO, Luke, and his fans to help FFA prepare tomorrow’s farming leaders.”

Fendt is an official sponsor of Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour, an annual outdoor concert series staged on actual farms throughout the country. In 2021, Fendt and Bryan produced “Rise Before Sunrise,” a digital video series featuring more than 20 mini-episodes on Fendt’s YouTube account that provided a glimpse into Bryan’s mind while he plowed his Tennessee farm field using his Fendt 724 Vario tractor.

For more information about Fendt, visit Fendt.com.



