The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back for a fifth year and to celebrate the milestone, the Cadbury brand is looking to make one special rescue pet the star of its annual ad. Starting today through February 23, the brand is asking rescue pet parents across the country to enter their rescued pets for the chance to be the face of the newest Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. Rescue pets are the spotlight this year, a first in Cadbury Bunny Tryouts history. The commercial will air this March and the winner will take home a cash prize.

Since 2019, each spring the Cadbury brand has put a call out to pet owners nationwide in search of the next big star of its beloved Easter ad, and this year, it’s all about rescue pets. To honor this specific call-to-action and in celebration of the brand’s long-standing partnership with the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), Cadbury is asking rescue pet parents to enter their beloved animal companions into the competition. This year rescue pets participating in the Tryouts will have the chance to win a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, alongside a cash prize of $5,000 for themselves and another $5,000 going to the animal shelter of the winner’s choice.

“We’re so excited to celebrate five years of the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts by bringing them back in a whole new way - by shining a spotlight on rescue pets across the nation,” said Cam Bogie, senior associate brand mnager, Cadbury brand team. “Rescue pets bring so many smiles to people every day. To celebrate these pets for all they do, in addition to giving this special furry, scaley, or feathered pet a spot in the iconic Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, this year’s cash prize also includes an element that gives back to the organizations that support these special animals.”

The Cadbury brand is honored to continue its longstanding partnership with the ASPCA, the nation's leading animal welfare organization dedicated to helping vulnerable animals stay safe and healthy. Together, both the Cadbury brand and the ASPCA hope to bring attention to animals in need of loving homes across the country.

Pet owners can visit CadburyTryouts.com to upload a photo of their rescue pet wearing the iconic Cadbury Bunny ears and complete the entry form to enter. The top ten finalists will be announced on March 6 and fans will have until March 14 to cast their votes.