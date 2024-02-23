Today's Fun Friday has a lot of snack and candy apparel in it, starting with Cheetos sneakers by Puma.

On February 16, Puma announced the collaboration on Facebook, with the cryptic caption, "Leave your competition in the dust with the new Scoot Zeros. Out now." According to Puma's site, the epic sneakers start at $110. The website says:

"Game time meets snack time in Scoot Henderson’s latest signature drop – introducing the Scoot Zeros x Cheetos. Part of the Puma x Cheetos collection, this eye-catchingly orange colorway blends Henderson’s personal mantra “Overly Determined to Dominate (O.D.D)” with Chester Cheetah’s trademark spots. Reset your game and leave your competition in the (Cheetle) dust with the Scoot Zeros x Cheetos – featuring Puma Hoops tech like high-rebound Profoam EVA for end-to-end play."

Check out Puma's entire Cheetos collection here.

Slice releases 5th annual "Slice of the Union" report, detailing America's pizza obsession and devotion to independent pizzerias

Slice, the consumer ordering app and technology platform powering America’s largest network of pizzerias, has released its fifth annual “Slice of the Union.'' Slice gathered analytics from its 20,000 mom and pop shop partners across all 50 states, to provide consumers with a deep (dish) dive into America's obsession with its favorite food: pizza.

Slice continues to document how money, travel and technology influence America's pizza eating habits. “We continuously provide up-to-the moment data on customer ordering habits to the pizzerias we work with, but it’s always fun to compile analytics that every consumer can bite into,” said Slice CEO and Founder Ilir Sela. “For instance, and this is fun, pizza orders increased 10.4% during Kansas City Chief games after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got together."

Below, please find five more slices (almost a small pie) of fun fact groups from within the report:

Cost : Nineteen states lowered the cost of a large cheese pizza this year (on average, the cost of pizza nationwide was down 4.9%) while shops in other states raised prices, some by a whopping 43.3.% percent (North Dakota). In 2023, Washington was the most expensive state to buy pizza in with the average price coming in at $25.75. Hawaiians are the best tippers. On average, the tips on pizza delivery were 14.71% of the total order.

: Nineteen states lowered the cost of a large cheese pizza this year (on average, the cost of pizza nationwide was down 4.9%) while shops in other states raised prices, some by a whopping 43.3.% percent (North Dakota). In 2023, Washington was the most expensive state to buy pizza in with the average price coming in at $25.75. Hawaiians are the best tippers. On average, the tips on pizza delivery were 14.71% of the total order. Toppings : Last year Slice predicted that pickles would become a favorite topping and as expected, requests for pickles on pizza rose 32%. Given the popularity of tinned fish, Slice presumes customers will have a deeper love for anchovies.

: Last year Slice predicted that pickles would become a favorite topping and as expected, requests for pickles on pizza rose 32%. Given the popularity of tinned fish, Slice presumes customers will have a deeper love for anchovies. Cravings : Consumers are probably ordering on a Friday when there are, on average, 5.2 million orders placed. 4.1 million orders come in on Saturdays with the fewest, 1.9 million, on Mondays.

: Consumers are probably ordering on a Friday when there are, on average, 5.2 million orders placed. 4.1 million orders come in on Saturdays with the fewest, 1.9 million, on Mondays. Orders : A New Jersey resident ordered from the same pizza shop 348 times this year; that’s just 17 days shy of 365.

: A New Jersey resident ordered from the same pizza shop 348 times this year; that’s just 17 days shy of 365. Weight: In 2023, Americans ate just over 29,000 tons of pizza. To put that in perspective, adult African male elephants, the world’s largest land animal, weigh between two and seven tons. 29,000 tons of pizza is also equal to the weight of 19,395,200,000 Candy Hearts.

Wildbrain's Strawberry Shortcake celebrates her 4th anniversary in collaboration with bakers

WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake is launching its 45th anniversary and kicking off a year-long celebration for one of the world's most beloved characters. In collaboration with makers, bakers, and creators who draw inspiration from Strawberry Shortcake, an array of new fashion collections, treats, social content, and artwork will be unveiled throughout the year, highlighting the various iterations of Strawberry Shortcake. Over the span of more than four decades, Strawberry Shortcake has consistently captured the hearts of fans from generation to generation. Fans are invited to bake, create, and celebrate along with Strawberry Shortcake and friends all year long.

Throughout the anniversary festivities, female bakers, artists, and entrepreneurs will take center stage, showcasing their talents and illustrating how Strawberry Shortcake serves as a source of inspiration. Fans can share how Strawberry Shortcake inspires them by entering The Strawberry Shortcake 45th Anniversary Design Challenge, in collaboration with Threadless, which launched on February 19.

Just in time for the season of love, an assortment of Strawberry Shortcake products are available now and more will be coming soon.

Strawberry Shortcake Bakers: Sweet Treats

In honor of Strawberry Shortcake's 45th anniversary, the berry besties of baking will share baking, decorating, and recipe ideas throughout the year. In February, four female bakers, who are inspired by their love of Strawberry Shortcake, are offering an array of sweet treats including:

Cake artist extraordinaire and founder of the iconic bakery Flour Shop, Amirah Kassem, will be joining the anniversary celebration by sharing her very own Strawberry Shortcake-inspired cookie decorating kit, which will be unveiled this week on Instagram and TikTok @strawberryshortcake. Forty-five berry besties will be receiving this special cookie decorating kit from Amirah, which will be used to create confections that will be shared across their social channels.

Strawberry Shortcake will also be taking over Flour Shop's NYC flagship store February 14–27 with a "World of Strawberry Shortcake" theme. A free special Strawberry Shortcake sweet treat will be gifted to the first 50 people who visit the Flour Shop's location at 177 Lafayette St, New York, each day of the two-week takeover.

Additionally, as part of Strawberry Shortcake's celebration of female entrepreneurs and bakers, Toronto-based baker Namaya Navaratnarajah, founder of CakesByNams, designed a special selection of Strawberry Shortcake-themed cakes, including a burn cake that was set ablaze earlier this month to debut the Strawberry Shortcake 45th anniversary logo across all of Strawberry Shortcake's social channels.

Offering even more sweet treats, Jennifer Mihalovits of Dough & Arrow will delight fans with Strawberry Shortcake-inspired cookies this month, and America Ramirez's PeachyCakes will celebrate all eras of Strawberry Shortcake and her friends with themed cakes and special deliveries to fans.

Strawberry Shortcake Makers: Fashion and Product Collections

Apparel brand A Leading Role unveiled its Strawberry Shortcake 45th Anniversary capsule collection featuring a pink tulle skirt adorned with strawberry sequined icons, which consumers can pair with the crossbody purse and the Strawberry Shortcake Anniversary tee from Golden Hour at Nordstrom's. The skirt and purse are available now for pre-order at aleadingrole.com. To complete the signature look, fashionistas can rock the bespoke boots inspired by Strawberry Shortcake and skillfully designed by artist Regina Yazdi, and on February 20 fans can enter on the Strawberry Shortcake Instagram channel for an opportunity to win a customized pair of signature Strawberry Shortcake boots.

Cadbury Bunny Tryouts (no need to be a bunny!) return for the sixth year

The Cadbury Bunny Tryouts are back in search of the next Cadbury Bunny. Whether you're the proud pet parent of a darling Dalmatian, charming calico or even a lovable lizard, your furry (or not so furry) friend has the chance to take home the title of 2024's Cadbury Bunny and a cash prize.

Since 2019, each spring, Cadbury has put the call out to pet owners looking to cast the next big star of its beloved Cadbury Bunny Tryouts ad spot. This year, for the first time, Cadbury is hopping into the madness of March where furry friends can enter to compete amongst finalists in a bracket-style elimination tournament on Instagram.

To enter*, pet-parents must follow @CadburyUSA on Instagram and post a picture or video of their pet on their feed explaining why their pet should be the 2024 Cadbury Bunny. Entrants must post from a public Instagram account, tag the Cadbury brand (@CadburyUSA) and use #CadburyBunnyContest in their post, to accept terms and conditions. Finalists will be announced in early March.

The winning "bunny" and its owner will have the opportunity to receive up to $7,000 in prizes over the course of five rounds of voting, and the chance for the "bunny" to star in the 2025 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts commercial. Read more about the contest here.

Betsey Johnson and Peeps unveil limited-edition collection

For the first time, Y2K Fashion Maven Betsey Johnson has teamed up with the Peeps brand to create a fun, over-the-top, limited-edition capsule collection to sweeten up the spring season.

The new “Sweet Treat” capsule invites fans to “hop into style” with seven unique styles adorned with rhinestones and dazzling details, a Betsey Johnson signature touch to any collaboration. The collection features the Peeps Bunny on prints throughout, as well as an oversized Bunny-shaped bag outfitted with yellow, pink, or blue rhinestones, sparkling eyes, a nose, and clever feet to stand on any surface. No detail went overlooked—each bag is unique with custom lining for a playful surprise, and the entire collection brings the Peeps Brand to life with Betsey Johnson’s quirky touches.

The full 7-piece handbag collection is available on BetseyJohnson.com. Retail prices range from $38 to $158.