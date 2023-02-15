Honey Mama's recently shared the news that its Chocolate Cake bar is now in the fridge at over 1,000 Target stores nationwide.

Since launching just 1 year ago, Chocolate Cake surpassed all other Honey Mama’s flavors as its fastest selling bar of all time.

The bar has a ganache frosting-like texture, and is free from gluten, dairy, and refined sugars. It has seven whole foods, and starts with raw honey, virgin coconut oil, and cocoa powder. The refrigerated bar uses cold temperatures to maintain its shape, rather than soy lecithin, carrageenan, gums, and other additives.

Learn more at Honey Mama's website here.