Mavericks Cookies, plant-based cookies designed to fuel the next generation of trailblazers and change-makers, are now available at Target. Committed to empowering today’s growing snackers to eat better, Mavericks Cookies brings its best-selling Birthday Cake flavor to Target’s pantry aisle, giving parents a snack with 40% less sugar than the leading brand, in flavors that kids love and made with the ingredients they deserve.

Created by the founder of Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs, Mavericks Cookies is pioneering a new category specifically intended for children in the most adventurous age group, four to 11. In addition to Birthday Cake, Mavericks Cookies offers two additional junk-free, lightning bolt-shaped flavors: Non-Stop Choc and Double Trouble Choc. Every box of Mavericks Cookies is certified non-GMO, school safe (made in a nut-free facility), and low in sugar.



“As my three kids grew from toddlers into the stage of childhood when imagination, curiosity, and creativity seem to be limitless, I realized there was a real need for healthy snacks uniquely made for them,” said Livio Bisterzo, CEO and founder of Green Park Brands, the holding company behind Mavericks. “By partnering with Target, we make it easier to fuel kids’ greatness, so they can stay focused on realizing their dreams and making the world a better place.”

Mavericks Cookies is rolling out its Birthday Cake flavor in a multipack at more than 1,200 Target locations nationwide starting today, just in time for summer snacking and back-to-school. Each box contains eight on-the-go, snack-sized pouches that retail for $6.49. For more information, visit mavericksnacks.com.

