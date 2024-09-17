La Brea Bakery is expanding its offerings, making it easier than ever for individuals and families nationwide to enjoy bread at home with the launch of a selection of its Take & Bake breads in over 1,000 Target stores nationwide.

Featuring three varieties—French Dinner Rolls, French Twin Pack Baguette, and French Sandwich Rolls—the collection brings freshly baked La Brea Bakery breads straight to consumers' kitchen via Target, combining quality and taste with convenience and affordability, per the brand. Since 1989, La Brea Bakery has been a provider of artisan bread, using its original signature sourdough starter and just four simple ingredients. Its breads are free from artificial preservatives, colors, and flavors, and all items are certified Non-GMO Verified, Kosher, and vegan.

"Our Take & Bake line is about delivering the same exceptional quality and taste that our customers have come to expect from La Brea Bakery, but with the added convenience and enjoyment of baking it fresh in their own kitchen," says Jonathan Davis, La Brea Bakery’s Culinary Innovation Leader.

French Dinner Rolls: Ideal for any meal, the French dinner rolls are ready to be baked to golden perfection with a crispy crust and a soft, airy interior.

French Twin Pack Baguette: These versatile baguettes deliver the authentic, rustic flavor of a French bakery.

French Sandwich Rolls: Reportedly featuring a thin, crispy crust and a soft, airy crumb, ideal for sandwiches or a side.

“Whether you're planning a family dinner, preparing for a special occasion, or simply looking for a convenient way to enjoy artisan bread, La Brea Bakery's Take & Bake breads offer the perfect solution. Keep them in your freezer and pop them in the oven to quickly make any meal or snack more delicious,” says Brie Buenning, senior director of marketing at La Brea Bakery.

La Brea Bakery Take & Bake breads are now available in Target’s bakery section and for local delivery through the Target App. For more information about La Brea Bakery, as well as Target store locations, visit labreabakery.com/where-to-buy.

