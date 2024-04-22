On April 28, Jackson’s Chips will make its debut in nearly 200 Target stores nationwide and on Target.com, marking a significant milestone for the company's expansion efforts.

This move comes on the heels of Jackson’s Chips' substantial plant expansion last fall in Muskego, Wisconsin, where they nearly tripled its production capacity and added 10,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

Jackson’s Chips combines gourmet flavor with a focus on wellness, as they are made exclusively from sweet potato and premium avocado oil, offering a healthier alternative to seed oils. Jackson’s will be available in Carolina BBQ and classic Sea Salt at select target locations which offer a taste explosion that's as exciting as it is better-for-you.

In addition, all of its products are free from the top nine allergens and compatible with various diets, including low inflammation, keto, vegan, paleo, and kosher.

In addition to Target and Target.com, Jackson’s Chips are available for purchase online through its DTC website and on Amazon, as well as in-stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Erewhon, Sprouts, Costco, Kroger, Giant, Mariano’s, and more.

Related: Jackson’s crafts better-for-you chips made with love