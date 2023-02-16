CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Curion Curion’s Michael Nestrud on gauging how products measure up to the competition Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Senior Editor Liz Parker was recently able to talk to Michael Nestrud, Curion, about The Curion Score, a benchmarking tool that allows brands to compare their product to 500M data points within Curion’s proprietary insights database, and companies that have used it, such as Mars.

Curion, a full-service product and packaging consumer insights firm, has just launched The Curion Score, a product benchmarking tool that allows brands to compare their product to 500M data points within Curion’s proprietary insights database. The Curion Score will illuminate products’ market readiness by gauging how it measures up to the competition across categories and industries. Previously, understanding how product performance compares to the category was almost impossible. With the Curion Score, brands can benchmark within their category before their product hits the market, optimize their product to ensure market success, and launch with confidence.

The Curion Score is a single number that holistically captures the performance of the product, which can be compared against a normalized database. The Curion Score is analyzed against products within a category to reveal competitive advantages, gauge market readiness, and empower more comprehensive product understanding.

Mars Wrigley was the first client to leverage The Curion Score and benefit from comprehensive product and category understanding prior to launch. The large confectionery company wanted to know if a product extension was ready for market or if more research and optimizations were needed. Curion Score’s product benchmarking technology gives clients the information needed to launch with confidence and mitigate hundreds of hours of additional research.

