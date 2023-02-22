See's Candies has released a new Irish Cream flavor, which includes a blend of rich chocolate, vanilla, and a little roasted coffee.

Irish Cream is now available in a six-piece box for $10.50 while supplies last, in shops and online, in a 3.8-ounce box.

Irish Cream is the newest addition to See's St. Patrick's Day line, which includes gifts and treats. The leprechaun-approved assortment of sweets features shamrock shapes, rich bites in gold foil, and classic See's favorites in festive wrap.

Consumerse can shop the St. Patrick's Day line here.

"Mary See, our founder, was Canadian-born with strong Irish roots so it only seemed right to honor her legacy by expanding our St. Patrick's Day offerings with this new piece," said Pat Egan, president & CEO.

Also in time for the holiday is See's Candies classic St. Patrick's Day Potato. For over 30 years, this limited-time "sweet" potato has been a fan favorite, even for those that aren't Irish. See's fluffy divinity center is enrobed in milk chocolate, hand rolled in a cocoa-cinnamon blend, and topped with pine nut "potato eyes." The St. Patrick's Day Potato is available now for $6.50 while supplies last, in shops and online.

To stay connected and informed, See's encourages fans to sign up to receive their email newsletter at sees.com/emailsignup and follow @seescandies on all social platforms.