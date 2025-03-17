Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsCookies

Crumbl celebrates St. Patrick's Day week

The cookie brand is also running a 6-for-4 promotion.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Crumbl

March 17, 2025

Crumbl is introducing a new dessert and offering a rare 6-for-4 promotion for St. Patrick's Day this week. During Luck Week, customers can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all week long with six treats for the price of four.

The Chocolate Mint Cake ft. Andes features two layers of rich, moist dark chocolate cake stacked with semi-sweet chocolate ganache, mint cream cheese frosting, and is sprinkled with smooth Andes Crème De Menthe Candy Pieces. Another option for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration is the Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms cookie, which will also be available March 17-22. 

Customers can visit their local Crumbl store to take advantage of six desserts for the price of four, but they will need the Crumbl app downloaded on their device to take advantage of the promotion. Crumbl patrons can also claim a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day themed sticker from their local Crumbl starting on March 10, while supplies last.

