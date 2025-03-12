Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a seasonal sip-inspired doughnut: Bottom’s Up. Inspired by the celebratory spirit of the holiday, this pint-shaped doughnut is brimming with Irish cream fluff and drenched in decadent chocolate.

"At Voodoo Doughnut, we believe every holiday deserves a little magic and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. Our Bottom’s Up doughnut brings a bit of luck, mischief, and a whole lot of flavor to the celebration," says Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut.

Available from March 13 to March 17, patrons are encouraged to pre-order early by calling the Voodoo Doughnut custom order line: (661) 786-6366.

