ECRM hosted its annual Candy Planning: Christmas & Halloween program from Feb. 17–19, at the Sheraton Grand, in Chicago.

ECRM brings together manufacturers and candy buyers for video meetings that last 10 or 20 minutes. Candy Industry met with manufacturers to learn more about the products they debuted or showcased during the three-day session.

Below are the products we saw and loved during the program.





Béquet Confections

bequetconfections.com





Béquet Confections, a gourmet caramel company, showcased its 2025 seasonal lineup of caramel flavors: Sweet Cherry and Campfire S’mores for summer, Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Pie for fall, and Hot Chocolate and Celtic Sea Salt for the winter holidays. The Béquet Caramel summer, fall harvest, and holiday flavors will be available in June 2025, August, and October, respectively. Handmade with 100% natural ingredients and certified gluten-free, the limited-time offerings come in 3.6-oz pouches.

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99-$6.99





Chocolove

chocolove.com





Chocolove’s new holiday 2025 indulgence is Dark Chocolate with Marzipan filling in festive tree-shaped bites. This European-inspired delicacy features marzipan crafted with premium almonds, ground into a velvety paste with just a touch of sweetness, encased in Chocolove dark chocolate. It will be available exclusively in premium giftable bags during the holiday season.

SRP: $9.99





Gerrit J. Verburg

gerritjverburg.com





Gerrit J. Verburg exhibited its Gustaf's Sour Blockhead Buttons at ECRM this year, which were just release. The bite-sized sour candies come in juicy peach, crisp apple, tangy blue raspberry, and sweet cherry flavors. The buttons are crafted in the Netherlands.

SRP: $2.99-$3.49





Hilco

hilcousa.com





Brand new to market this year, Hilco's candy-coated gummies are a combination of two textures, with a candy crunch outside and gummy center inside. Consumers can enjoy the assortment of three flavors: Cherry, Blue Raspberry, and Green Apple, in a 3-oz share bag. The gummies will be available to ship in August 2025.

SRP: $1.99-2.99.





Original Gourmet Food Company

ogfc.net





Original Gourmet is revolutionizing the holiday cookie tin category again this year, the company says. The newest item is an assortment of classic holiday designed analog clock shape tins, with traditional clock face and moving hands lid. Each face of the timekeeper is adorned with a Thomas Kinkade winter scene.

SRP: $14.99





Sweet N' Fun

sweetnfun.com





Sweet N' Fun showcased its Gummy Sushi at ECRM this year, along with a host of other novelty items. YOH Sushi offers a unique gummy sushi experience, featuring a YOH Gummy Sushi for Two. The set includes chopsticks, candy soy sauce, wasabi, and a gummy layer atop a fluffy marshmallow—a playful twist on traditional sushi, with a sweet and chewy twist.

SRP: $6.00







Taste of Nature

tasteofnature.com

The #1 brand of chamoy in the U.S. and Mexico, chamoy is an emerging flavor trend that caters to the rising demand for bold tastes in the U.S. market. Chamoy Mega cotton candy blends sweet, tangy, and spicy notes, appealing to both children and adults alike, says Taste of Nature.

SRP: $2.99-$3.49

Related: VIDEO: Talking candy trends with ECRM