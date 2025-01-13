The International Chocolate Salon has revealed the 2025 award winners for its Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America title.

The awards for the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America are based on the combined total number of Gold and Silver Awards and plus 4.5-/4.0-/3.5-star ratings received by each entrant in the previous year's TasteTV Chocolate Salons in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Sacramento, and Fall (SF), as well as in the standalone International Chocolate Salon Award Competitions such as Best Caramels, Best Toffees, Top Chocolate Bars, Truffles, White Chocolate, Best Hot Cocoa and Drinking Chocolate, Vegan Chocolates, Spicy Chocolates, Best Sugar-Free Chocolates, Best Ruby Chocolates, and other competitions.

This year’s Six Star Grand Masters are:

Amano Artisan Chocolate

Delysia Chocolatier

Michael's Chocolates

Panache Chocolatier

Rainy Day Chocolate

Socola Chocolatier

The Five Star Master Chocolatiers are:

aL chocoLat Boutique

Albert's Petite Sweets

Coba / Rubia Coffee Company

CocoTutti

Lulubee Artisanal Chocolates

Sonoma Chocolatier

See the Superior Chocolatier and Exceptional Chocolatier honorees here.

