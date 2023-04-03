Ritter Sport, the German, family-owned chocolate brand will showcase its latest range of Travel Exclusive products at next month’s IAADFS Summit of the Americas conference in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The brand, known for its squared and colorful chocolate bars, is strongly committed to further enlarge its footprint in the Americas travel retail market. Visitors to this year’s conference can discover Ritter Sport’s latest Travel Exclusive products on the Otis McAllister stand, 201.

“Otis McAllister and Ritter Sport started our valued partnership shortly before the pandemic. Now we are working together again to focus on widening the distribution and the availability of our German-made, family-owned, squared and colourful best ingredients chocolate at all important airports in the Americas. We are also committed to growing our cruise and border shops business in the region,” said Jan Pasold, managing director, global travel retail, Ritter Sport.

Mini Tower new flavor mix

Brand new to the U.S. travel retail market is Ritter Sport’s Mini Tower new flavor mix. As an extension of the successful Ritter Sport Mini Tower range, a new fresh flavor mix in taste and color will be launched in 2023.

The Mini Tower 250g includes 15 mini bars in 5 different flavors offering the perfect mix of fruity, milky, and crunchy textures. The colorful pastel-hued flavor mix includes two of Ritter Sport’s top flavors: mini Strawberry Yogurt with real fruit pieces, strawberry yoghurt creme and crunchy rice crisps, and mini Alpine Milk with its characteristic caramel and honey flavor. In addition, mini Fine Milk Chocolate with its high content of fine cocoa from Peru, crunchy mini Cornflakes, and mini Butter Biscuit will be showcased.

Mini Tower landmark Individualization

During the Summit of the Americas, Ritter Sport will also present its successful Mini Towers in individualized sleeves with well-known landmark designs. Ritter Sport will focus its landmark campaign at the following five American airports: Texas, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Detroit. This simple but creative execution can have a big impact to create an additional purchase incentive for the traveler.

Vegan chocolate

Ritter Sport is planning to continue the success story of its vegan varieties with the rollout of the new range to the Americas travel retail market later this year.

Made for "everyone who doesn't want to miss out on anything - especially not the flavor," the vegan Ritter Sport varieties come without milk, but are just as chocolatey as you would expect from the colorful squares. As for the entire range, Ritter Sport sources 100% certified sustainable cocoa for its five vegan varieties: Mild Classic, Crunchy Almond, Crunchy Whole Nut, and new varieties Roasted Peanut and Salted Caramel.

The product design in fresh, modern colors communicates the added value of the range. The official EU Vegan label facilitates orientation at the PoS. The large “V” on the front of the packaging also attracts attention and, as with the entire range, the claim “100% certified sustainable cocoa sourcing” is indicative of Ritter Sport’s commitment.