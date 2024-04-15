Ferrero Travel Market will be returning to the IAADFS Summit of the Americas event this April to showcase its latest innovations in the biscuits (cookies) category, as well as new ways to create shareable and memorable moments in the travel retail sector.

This year, the Ferrero Travel Market team will once again be located on a stand with regional partner Otis McAllister, where Ferrero’s new Kinderini release is poised to take center stage ahead of its Americas travel retail rollout in September.

Ferrero is reportedly currently enjoying strong growth in the Americas travel retail market, driven by impressive performance in leisure and holiday destinations. Despite slow recovery in incoming traffic from Asia Pacific, some location such as Panama are performing comfortably ahead of 2019 levels. To build on this growth, Ferrero has increased its range with key retailers in the region, debuting new SKUs such as Nutella Biscuits and Ferrero Rocher Tablets, both of which have been well received. These new additions have doubled the offer from Ferrero Travel Market in some locations. Ferrero has also created engaging experiences for traveling shoppers, with seasonal activations at major airports, including Los Angeles International Airport and New York's JFK, to ensure that the excitement of travel retail is brought to life for consumers returning to American airports.

“The Americas has always been a key market for both the confectionery sector and the wider travel retail market, and it has proven itself to be a true engine of growth in recent years," says Sergio Salvagno, general manager, Ferrero Travel Market. "We are delighted to be returning to the Summit of the Americas to meet with colleagues and partners, both new and old."

“Like so many regions, the Americas travel retail is seeing growing demand for excitement and engagement, with shoppers seeking out moments that they can both enjoy and share with their friends and family. Our newest releases for the region will speak specifically to this desire, leveraging the power of our globally beloved brands to create something truly special.”

Creating shareable moments with Kinderini

Kinderini is the new creation from Ferrero Travel Market, which takes the heart of Kinder into the biscuit category to create engagement and excitement for younger shoppers.

Kinderini was born from Ferrero’s determination to create newness and engagement in the biscuit category, alongside the company’s ability to leverage its global brands. Each piece is crafted from high-quality ingredients using state-of-the-art technology and imbued with both the Kinder taste and the brand’s touch with 18 different and playful Kinderino face expressions on the biscuit.

The faces on each biscuit are also at the heart of a digital campaign which leverages the 18 different designs to create a spirit of fun, playfulness, and competition among travelling shoppers. Ferrero has created a new digital platform, which consumers can access via QR code, where shoppers are presented with one of the Kinderini faces and challenged to take a photo of themselves mimicking the Kinderini face as fast and accurately as possible.

Travelling shoppers can play with family and friends and those recording the fastest times can win branded prizes.

The 2024 Summit of the Americas takes place on April 14–17 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, West Palm Beach, Florida. The Ferrero Travel Market team will be located at the Otis McAllister booth 201.

