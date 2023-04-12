The National Confectioners Association (NCA) named Ed Schultz, president and CEO of Hawaiian Host Group, as its 2023 Advocate of the Year. This award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to ensure the confectionery industry has a seat at the table when policy discussions occur at the federal, state, and local levels. Schultz received his award at NCA’s 2023 State of the Industry Conference.

“Ed’s leadership and dedication to the industry are exemplified by the outcomes he has achieved for the industry in Hawaii, making him truly deserving of this recognition,” says John Downs, NCA president and CEO.

In 2022, Schultz worked to communicate important policy positions for the confectionery industry on numerous issues facing the state legislature in Hawaii. His strategic engagement and strong relationships gave him a seat at the table to advocate for his company and the broader confectionery industry. His efforts stopped harmful legislation from moving forward, and he continues to educate members of the legislature on issues that impact the industry.

“It is an honor to receive this award and advocate on behalf of our company and the many others in the confectionery industry,” said Ed Schultz, president and CEO of Hawaiian Host Group. “We must be engaged when new policies are put forward by elected officials at all levels, and I look forward to continuing to share the important role that the confectionery industry plays in our communities and in our great state of Hawaii.”

Schultz has been president of Hawaiian Host Group since 2018. He is currently on the board of the Hawaii Chapter of Young Presidents Organization (YPO) and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.