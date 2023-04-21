Ingredion has launched a five-part video series to help food and beverage manufacturers harness the potential of stevia sweeteners and functional build-back (FBB) ingredients in sugar reduction formulations.

The series explores today’s enhanced understanding of the stevia leaf—from its sustainability and versatility—to the identification of new steviol glycosides (stevia leaf molecules), such as Reb M, which contributes to a more balanced, sugar-like sweetness without bitter off-notes. Other topics explored include the natural origin of stevia, and why it is ideal for achieving sugar reduction goals while meeting consumer demands for a healthy lifestyle.

Helen Hook, sugar reduction and specialty sweeteners platform lead EMEA, Ingredion, says: “Food and beverage manufacturers are under increasing pressure to formulate products that support the growing importance of a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, it has never been more important to realise the power of the advanced formulation possibilities of stevia."

“The challenge for manufacturers, however, is to not only develop products that help support a healthy lifestyle; products must also be great-tasting and deliver an ideal texture and nutritional appeal, and may support consumer-preferred label claims such as ‘plant-based,’ ‘natural origin,’ and ‘no added sugar.' Innovation in stevia is creating opportunities for manufacturers to develop products that achieve these sensory, nutritional, and claim expectations."

“Utilizing our extensive knowledge and experience of the steviol glycosides within the leaf, PureCircle by Ingredion has developed optimal solutions for many applications using combinations of steviol glycosides, to deliver the right balance between sweetness and eating experience."

“Our stevia solutions also add holistic value to manufacturers—that’s because our approach considers every aspect of new product development, from process improvement and ingredient replacement to sustainable sourcing and ingredient supply. This approach enables manufacturers to create high-value, cost-effective products.”

The videos also acknowledge how new innovations, such as bioconversion technology, are driving the affordability of premium stevia molecules like Reb M, as well as how Ingredion’s FBB ingredients, such as polyols and soluble corn fiber, help replace the bulking, texture and mouthfeel lost when reducing sugar. These FBB ingredients can be used in combination with PureCircle’s enhanced stevia solutions and flavor modifiers to deliver sugar-reduced products.

The release of the videos follows the EU Commission’s authorization in November 2022, of PureCircle’s Reb M, Reb D, and Reb AM steviol glycosides produced via bioconversion. As a result, PureCircle offers Reb M and a broad portfolio of plant-based, stevia solutions to manufacturers across the EU.

To learn more about the power of stevia, and to watch the series, click here.

To contact an Ingredion expert about creating sugar-reduced formulations, visit Ingredion's website.