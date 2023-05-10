The National Confectioners Association’s (NCA) industry-shaping Always A Treat campaign has won a Gold Stevie for ESG PR Campaign of the Year in the 21st Annual American Business Awards. The Stevie Awards are the only national, all-encompassing business awards in the U.S. that recognize excellence in public relations, technology, human resources, social media, and other categories.

“We are proud of the remarkable results we achieved together as an industry with our work on the Always A Treat campaign,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO. “The recognition by our peers is confirmation that our efforts to provide consumers more transparency, portion guidance and choice continue to make a positive impact.”

The ESG PR Campaign of the Year category is new for 2023. It recognizes campaigns that enhance an organization’s reputation and demonstrates a business approach to initiatives that positively impact society. The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 entries annually from organizations operating in more than 70 countries around the world.

Earlier this year, NCA won first place in the 2023 PRNews Social Impact Awards Cause Branding Campaign category for the Always A Treat campaign, as well as six honorable mentions in the following categories: CSR Professional of the Year (NCA President & CEO John Downs); CSR Team of the Year; Corporate-Community Partnership; Health/Public Safety Campaign; Transparency or Trust Campaign and Video Storytelling.

To learn more about Always A Treat, visit AlwaysATreat.com and join the conversation on social media with #AlwaysATreat.