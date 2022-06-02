Willamette Valley Pie Company, the local-farm-turned-pie-company, has been honored at Whole Foods’ tenth-annual Supplier of the Year Awards for 2021. The all-natural pie company, which rebranded and introduced a new line of products in March, was recognized with the Supplier of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. Despite nationwide growth, it continues to incorporate its core values throughout the entire company, committing itselves to supporting small businesses, helping their local community, and providing consumers with local, sustainably sourced ingredients.

It’s more than the company’s farm fresh fruit and 100% all-natural ingredients that sets it apart from the rest. The vertically integrated pie company has grown from its days as a family farm to now producing all-natural pies available online as well as at a variety of retailers throughout the United States. Despite this, it remembers its roots. Willamette Valley Pie Company’s fundraising program has helped non-profits and other organizations raised thousands of dollars, as well as donating over $20,000 in product this year, recognizing and giving back to local community organizations in need of support.

