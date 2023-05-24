Today, global food tech company DouxMatok has announced a rebrand to Incredo LTD. The unveiling of the new name, based on the company’s signature product, Incredo Sugar, coincides with Incredo's announcement that it has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round to further support research and development, integrate its product in a variety of applications and accelerate its commercial partnerships. This latest round of funding is led by DSM Venturing and Sienna Venture Capital, along with strategic commercial partners such as Ferrero and investments from new investors including Teseo Capital and existing investors Pitango and BlueRed Partners, who led the previous round.

Incredo’s capital raise will help the company expand its research, development and commercialization efforts into its flagship product, Incredo Sugar. Incredo Sugar is a clean-label sugar reduction solution that reduces the amount of sugar in sweet foods by 30-50%, with no change in taste, mouthfeel, or texture, and no additions to the ingredients label. By binding real cane or beet sugar with trace amounts of a natural carrier, Incredo Sugar aids in the delivery of sugar molecules to sweet taste receptors on the tongue. This means that less sugar is required for the same level of sweetness.

“Now that our flagship product, Incredo Sugar, has become commercially available and is gaining more awareness within the industry, we have decided to simplify our communications by unifying our identity under the name ‘Incredo’—a single, powerful brand that will be memorable to our customers as we gear up for a period of continuous growth and commercialization,” said Ari Melamud, CEO of Incredo LTD. “We’re pleased to close this Series C round with a mixture of strong strategic and financial investors. Thanks to this funding, Incredo Sugar will reach more mouths in more places than ever before. But most importantly, we’ll be giving food companies a vital tool to create delicious, healthier foods without compromising on the number one consumer purchasing decision—taste.”

Incredo’s latest round of funding comes on the heels of a successful 2022, when it announced partnerships with Batory Foods and Blommer Chocolate Company. Incredo is looking to accelerate commercialization of Incredo Sugar in 2023, with new and increased availability across the US, Europe, and Israel.

“Incredo has developed one of the most promising innovations in the food space we’ve seen - a delicious affordable and clean-label product that can reduce the sugar in foods without additives or changes to taste,” said Isabelle Amiel-Azoulai, managing partner at Sienna Venture Capital. “Incredo has everything in the right place for Incredo Sugar to appear in products around the world, and our injection of capital will help support this mission-driven company to accelerate its growth.”

To learn more about Incredo, visit incredosugar.com, or follow along on LinkedIn.