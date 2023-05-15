The Specialty Food Association announced that Nature's Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies have won a 2023 sofi Award in the New Confectionery Product - Non-Chocolate category. The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) sofi Awards—which have been bestowed annually since 1972—are a top honor in the $175 billion specialty food industry.

The new product contains yogurt-coated, real fruit strawberry morsels infused with probiotics—bacteria that helps support digestion and gut health—through a patented microencapsulation delivery system. Yoggies contain three grams of fiber per serving and two billion live probiotic cultures. The Strawberry Yoggies are Kosher certified and come in recyclable packaging.

The 2023 sofi Awards recognized one “new product winner” and one “gold product winner” in 53 specialty food and beverage product categories. Products were judged via blind taste test—including flavor, appearance, texture, and aroma—ingredient quality, and innovation. Nearly 2,000 products from domestic and international makers were entered into the 2023 competition.

“We are honored that Yoggies have won a sofi states Emre Imamoglu, founder of Cibo Vita. “We work hard to create unique, tasty and most importantly functional products for our customers; hence our slogan—Snack with Purpose. This award is the ultimate stamp of approval.”

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies will now compete against other category winners for the 2023 sofi New Product of the Year Award, which will be selected and announced at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 25–27 in New York City.

Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies can be found at Costco, Amazon and on Naturesgarden.net.

