Cibo Vita announced that its Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies have been honored with a Self Magazine 2024 Pantry Award. The award recognizes outstanding contributions to the packaged foods industry. Products entered into Self's Pantry Awards are judged by editors, registered dieticians, chefs, foodies, and home cooks, who spent months testing hundreds of items.

Self editors described Yoggies as “Part fruit snack, part yogurt bite—Yoggies quickly became a bona fide hit amongst the Self staff: We put them up for grabs in our office, and when the supply ran out, a dark cloud of disappointment took over our Slack chatter. They’re made with real fruit, filling for a 4 p.m. bite, and come in perfectly-portioned packs”.

Earlier this year, Yoggies were chosen for inclusion in the 2024 Official Emmy and Grammy swag bags for presenters and winners.

Coated in creamy yogurt, Yoggies are real fruit bites infused with probiotics, the bacteria that helps support digestion and gut health. Yoggies contain two billion live Probiotic cultures, three grams of fiber, 80 calories per serving, and no artificial ingredients.

In addition, with the strong reception of the strawberry flavored Yoggies by retailers, Nature’s Garden is rolling out new flavors and combinations this year: Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Trail Mix/Yoggies Combo.

Other snack winners of the Pantry Awards include:

"Crackers, chips, bars, and snacky things that will satisfy and delight"

Pantry staples

Eleven Madison Park’s Granola

Stellar Granola

Nature’s Path Gluten Free Brown Sugar Maple Instant Oatmeal

Purely Elizabeth Vanilla Blueberry Almond Superfood Cereal with Vitamin D

Ghetto Gastro Pancake & Waffle Mix

Bob’s Red Mill Homestyle Pancake & Waffle Mix

View the full list of winners here.