Cibo Vita, the manufacturer of Nature’s Garden Snack Foods, has announced its Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies have been chosen for inclusion in the official Grammy gift bags, to be given to 175 presenters, performers, and top-tier media outlets at the music industry awards program on February 4. The company also is exhibiting at the 2024 Winter Fancy Food Show, in booth 3003.

Additionally, Nature’s Garden has announced the upcoming rollouts of new Yoggies flavors and combinations this year:

Mixed Berry Yoggies (Q1)

Peach Mango Yoggies (Q2)

Trail Mix & Yoggies Combo (Q2)

The company will feature a range of products at the Fancy Food event, including:

Probiotic Yoggies Strawberry and Mixed Berry Multipack (30 count); the items consist of real fruit pieces (strawberry, blueberry, raspberry) coated in creamy yogurt, with 2 billion live Probiotic cultures and 3 g of prebiotic fiber; they contain no artificial ingredients and contain 80 calories per serving; MSRP is $20-26

FruiChias Trio Snack Packs (24 count): These contain 100% real fruit puree with chia seeds, enhanced with 1 billion live Probiotic cultures and 4 g of prebiotic fiber. The 24-count multi-pack contains three flavors: strawberry, blueberry & raspberry. They contain no GMOs, corn syrup, artificial colors, or added sugar. The gluten-free products are 60 calories per serving; MSRP $11.99