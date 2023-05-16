Morinaga America, Inc. (MAI), the official distributor of HI-CHEW and Chargel, is dipping into a new confectionery category with the launch of HI-SOFT, a rich and creamy salted caramel chew. New to the U.S. market, HI-SOFT has long been a favorite in Japan, as caramels were one of Morinaga's first product introductions.

Previewing at this year's Sweets & Snacks Expo, HI-SOFT is a salted caramel that can be enjoyed by all ages no matter their candy preference. It is a sweet, velvety treat that is rich in flavor with a balanced hint of salt. The brand name itself describes the unique flavor experience and nods to its chewy companion under the MAI umbrella, HI-CHEW.

"With over 100 years of proud brand history in the artisanal craftsmanship of caramel candy, we are excited to bring this premium taste to U.S. consumers," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), chief representative for the USA & president, CEO of Morinaga America, Inc. "The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the perfect opportunity to showcase our new brands in one place. We are confident that HI-SOFT's delicious salted caramel chew will leave consumers craving more!"

HI-SOFT will be available for sampling at the 2023 Sweets & Snacks Expo from May 23–25 in Chicago, Illinois, alongside the recently released HI-CHEW Bites, unwrapped chewlets in bite-size packaging, and Chargel, a caffeine-free athletic energy gel drink. These new additions expand MAI's reach into new categories while continuing the company's mission to introduce its unique innovations from Japan over to the U.S.

HI-SOFT will begin to roll out in select retailers nationwide in fall 2023. The candy will be offered in a 3-ounce peg bag for a suggested retail price of $3.59 and a 10.59-ounce stand-up pouch for a suggested retail price of $7.69 (varies per market). To learn more about HI-SOFT, visit HISOFTUSA.com.