General Mills Convenience has announced that it will roll out a new, yet familiar, flavor of Dunkaroos at c-stores this summer. Cinnamon Toast Crunch Dunkaroos, featuring vanilla cookies and Cinnadust frosting, combines consumers’ love of the beloved cookie and icing combo from the '90s with one of their favorite cereals. General Mills will showcase the new cookies at the Sweet & Snacks Expo, taking place May 22–25 (booth #10462) at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The new flavor joins two other varieties, Vanilla Cookies with Rainbow Chip Frosting and Triple Chocolate featuring Chocolate Cookies with Chocolate Frosting and Chocolate Chips. The cookies come with frosting and are individually packaged in a convenient single-serve tray for on-the-go consumption. The suggested retail price is $2.39.

For more information about Dunkaroos, convenience store retailers can contact their General Mills Convenience sales representative, call (800) 243-5687, or visit generalmillscf.com.

