This week's Fun Friday starts off with Kind encouraging its customers to embrace "bed rotting."

Kind Snacks is partnering with the “Queens of Bed Rotting,” Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula from Bravo’s “Summer House”, to encourage everyone to take time for themselves and bed rot. It’s the latest form of self-care—to reset and recharge—and while it may sound indulgent, Kind has your back.

Why? Kind believes you shouldn’t have to choose between what is good and good for you. That’s why Kind is kickstarting 2025 with Gen Z’s favorite form of self-care, bed rotting.

Kind is treating five lucky winners in CT, NJ, NY, or PA to a luxurious bed rotting experience: a one-night hotel stay. To enter, simply visit kindestbedrotting.com. For those who can’t make it to NYC, Kind will drop 100 KINDest Bed Rotting Essential Kits for fans to purchase exclusively on Kind's TikTok Shop for $39.99; limited quantities available, while supplies last.

For more information on this campaign, visit kindsnacks.com/bed-rot.

Progresso introduces "soup you can suck on": Soup Drops

Progresso, the soup company, is innovating beyond expectations this cold and flu season with the launch of the first-ever limited-edition Soup Drops.

While most folks flock to the cough drop aisle at the first sign of a cold, Progresso is here to say, “Hold my spoon!” Progresso Soup Drops deliver the classic, hearty flavor of Progresso Chicken Noodle Soup in a format that will definitely "souprise" consumers—it’s a convenient hard candy drop—reminding them of the comfort they can find in a bowl of Progresso Soup. These savory drops are arriving for a limited time this month for National Soup Month, right at the height of cold and flu season.

While the new hard candy may be a first for the brand, it will have soup patrons feeling like they just slurped a spoonful of Progresso’s Chicken Noodle Soup. The soup flavor is reportedly packed into each drop—it’s like broth, savory veggies, chicken, soft egg noodles, and a hint of parsley have all been stirred up in a surprising way.

Consumers can get their hands on the limited-edition Progresso Soup Drops, exclusively at ProgressoSoupDrops.com (with additional quantities released every Thursday for the rest of National Soup Month, while supplies last). The Soup Drops come in a can that looks just like the Progresso Soup can with 20 individually wrapped candies within. Each order also comes with a can of actual Progresso Traditional Chicken Noodle Soup, all for just $2.49—the typical price of a can of Progresso Soup—plus 99 cents shipping.

DiGiorno debuts "Heartichoke" Pizza for Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, Nestlé's DiGiorno brand is debuting a heart-shaped pizza topped with artichoke hearts, reportedly an "edible aphrodisiac."

The pizza features a savory blend of mozzarella, spinach, garlic, ricotta cheese, tomato, and artichoke hearts, all smothered in a creamy garlic sauce that tops the DiGiorno thin crust. The limited-edition DiGiorno Heartichoke Pizza (SRP: $2.14, limit one per person) is available for purchase online during select days in early February.

More pizza news: General Mills launches Cinnamon Toast Crunch pizza flavor

Just in time for the Big Game, where two opposing teams will go head-to-head, General Mills is serving up two unexpected flavors in one winning combination. Introducing: Cinnamon Toast Crunch...Pizza?! (Yes, you read that right.)

This pizza-flavored cereal is a match made in mashup heaven, with bold flavors featuring the Cinnadust from Cinnamon Toast Crunch, paired with the savory pizza taste from Totino’s Pizza Rolls—served up in a pizza delivery box-inspired package for the ultimate experience.

Cereal consumers and pizza lovers can get their hands on the limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pizza flavor for free on shop.cinnamontoastcrunch.com, starting Tuesday, January 28 at 7 pm EST. The Pizza cereal will be offered as part of a sweepstakes, giving 1,000 lucky patrons the chance to score a box of the LTO flavor.

Cheetos debuts "Other Hand" font

Cheetos disrupted the world of typography, on National Handwriting Day (Jan. 23), with a new font inspired by the brand’s bright orange fingertips.

Introducing The Other Hand Font: the world’s first font created entirely by a designer’s Other Hand (because they couldn’t resist reserving their dominant hand to snack a bag of Cheetos). Check out this tongue-in-cheek video showing the making of what might be the worst font ever created.

The Other Hand Font marks the latest chapter in Cheetos' "Other Hand" campaign, which spotlights the antics that happen when Cheetos lovers proudly opt to live life with their dominant hand always covered in Cheetle. After various stunts last year, Cheetos is mischievously kicking off the year by giving consumers everywhere the chance to use The Other Hand Font IRL.