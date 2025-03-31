Hershey's Kisses debuts Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor

A nostalgic twist on the classic Hershey's Kisses has made its way into retailers across the U.S., with the official launch of Hershey's Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored candies. The candy includes smooth white creme with swirls of cinnamon sugar and graham-flavored cookie bits.

"Unexpected crossovers are having a moment, and we're delivering a Hershey's Kisses flavor combo no one saw coming—but everyone will want to try," says Katie DeCapria, senior brand manager at The Hershey Company. "Hershey's Kisses have always been a go-to for sweet moments, and now, the Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavor will make memories even more unforgettable."

"Cinnamon Toast Crunch is a favorite in the cereal aisle, and we're always looking for ways to bring our iconic taste to other places our consumers love. The new Hershey's Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch-flavored candies are the perfect pairing we know fans and families will enjoy while hanging out or on-the-go," shares Brandon Tyrrell, marketing communications manager at General Mills.

Hershey's Kisses Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored candies are at retailers nationwide now in 9-oz bags, and pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.